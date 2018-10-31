Demi Lovato Not Leaving Rehab Anytime Soon

Demi Lovato is apparently taking her sobriety very seriously and is in it for the long haul.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer plans to stay in treatment for the rest of the year.

Lovato overdosed on opioids in her Los Angeles home on July 24th. She entered rehab after leaving the hospital in August.

The good news is – Lovato seems to be making progress. Her mom says she’s 90 days sober. On this week’s episode of Conversations with Maria Menounos, Dianna De La Garza said she couldn’t be more thankful for and proud of what Demi has accomplished.

“Addiction, being a disease, it’s work,” De La Garza said. “It’s very hard. It’s not easy and there are no shortcuts.”

Demi sang about her prior struggles on the recent track, "Sober."

