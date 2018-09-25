Childish Gambino's Status Uncertain After Cutting Show Short

Childish Gambino is set to bring his "This is America" tour to the Forum in Inglewood, California on Wednesday night. But it’s not clear what kind of shape he will be in, or if the show may actually be in jeopardy.

The mulit-talented artist, also known as Donald Glover, had to cut short Sunday night’s performance in Dallas. TMZ reports that he may have aggravated a preexisting injury and broken his foot.

Glover did seem to be moving around just fine though earlier in the show as seen in this fan video.

And another fan pointed out that Glover did at least say goodbye before leaving the stage. But there’s been no word from him since.