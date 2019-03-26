The Chainsmokers + 5 Seconds of Summer Battle it Out in "Who Do You Love" Video

The Chainsmokers and 5 Seconds of Summer put a new spin on “Who Do You Love” in the video for their new collaboration. When they ask the question in the song title, this time they want to know – which BAND!

The dueling factions arrive to a battle of the bands in separate vehicles, trading looks along the way. They plug in, set up, and add some major pyro and stage antics in an effort to sway the raucous crowd. By the looks of things, it ended in a tie.

The two groups have nothing but love for each other in real life, of course. In our recent exclusive interview, The Chainsmokers talked about what first caught their eye about 5SOS. Catch both of them on tour this fall.