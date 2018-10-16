Beyonce and Kelly Rowland Are Up To Something

Before Beyonce, there was Destiny. Now, Bey and her former Destiny's Child cohort, Kelly Rowland, might be ready to give fans what they've been asking for - new music together.

The pair have been up to something on social media. One of the most recent clues was posted on Instagram. A new profile called Rose IV You appeared out of nowhere and follows five people, including Beyonce and Rowland. Here's the tease:

Beyonce also recently posted a photo of her and Rowland at a charity event.

Beyonce and Rowland were the only members of Destiny's Child that were part of the group from beginning to end. The two reunited, along with Michelle Williams, during the Super Bowl XLVII halftime show.