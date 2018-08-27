Imagine our strength when we work together! Opioid misuse is a national health emergency that’s hitting Arizona especially hard. At current overdose rates, four Arizonans are dying daily. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona is investing $10 million over three years on a multifaceted program to turn the tide against the misuse of opioids and other substances. Our program is organized by prevention, treatment, and recovery—in alignment with the state of Arizona’s efforts to combat the opioid epidemic. Healing and protecting Arizona will take us all—healthcare professionals, insurers, employers, and members of the community—working together. We invite you to join with us.