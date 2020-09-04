Daily Dirt 9-4-20
September 4, 2020
If it were a normal year, I’d be on vacation with my pal...threatening to post shirtless pics of him. Well, it’s 2020 and I’m sitting on my deck so I figured I’d just post without asking and piss him off! #SilverFox
How is Anderson Cooper 53 years old?!
BRITNEY SPEARS ENDORSES #FREEBRITNEY: https://www.tmz.com/2020/09/03/britney-spears-wants-conservatorship-case...
Disney's MULAN for FREE?! https://www.theverge.com/2020/9/2/21407106/disney-mulan-release-date-fre...
Is DR. DRE paying $2 million a month in spousal support? https://www.tmz.com/2020/09/03/dre-dre-divorce-wife-wants-millions-spous...