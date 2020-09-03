Daily Dirt 9-3-20
September 3, 2020
The cast of Dancing with the Stars:
Monica Aldama ("Cheer")
Carole Baskin ("Tiger King")
Kaitlyn Bristowe ("The Bachelor," "The Bachelorette")
Super Bowl champion Vernon Davis
Anne Heche
Skai Jackson (Disney)
Justina Machado ("One Day at a Time")
Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean
Jeannie Mai (The Real)
Jesse Metcalfe
Grammy-winning rapper Nelly
Nev Schulman ("Catfish")
Former NBA star Charles Oakley ("The Last Dance")
Chrishell Stause ("Selling Sunset")
Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir
Stay disciplined. Boost your immune system. Commit to wellness. Wear your mask. Protect your family. Be strict about having people over your house or gatherings. Stay positive. And care for your fellow human beings. Stay healthy, my friends. DJ -- #controlthecontrollables