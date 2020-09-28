Daily Dirt 9-28-20

Thanks for the love on Holy. @chancetherapper and I are partnering with Cash App to give away a total of $250k today to those affected by these hard times. Tell us your story if you feel like sharing. To enter drop your $cashtag & use #JBChanceHoly pic.twitter.com/zbTWGQIHYi

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 25, 2020 at 9:26am PDT

^^ Check Kylie's comment LOL!!!! ^^

In nothing but my birthday suit today... thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and thank you to @goop ‘s insanely amazing brand new body butter for making me think I can still get my kit off. -- #goopgenes