Daily Dirt 9-14-20

September 14, 2020
Aneesh - HS
Aneesh
Daily Dirt Aneesh
Categories: 
The Morning Mess

RENT THE FRESH PRINCE OF BEL-AIR MANSION FOR $30/NIGHT: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/44999445

YOOOO!! Y’all think we should rent out the @freshprince house?? We’re making it happen with the squad at @airbnb!! #FreshPrince30th

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on

Kardashians BACK to TV?! https://pagesix.com/2020/09/10/kardashians-expected-to-ink-streaming-dea...

Chris Evans accidentally leaks his NUDES: https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/entertainment/a34008487/chris-evans-nude...

Tags: 
Chris Evans
kardashians
Will Smith
Fresh Prince
Demi Lovato