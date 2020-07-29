Daily Dirt 7-29-20
July 29, 2020
"Lolla2020" - Lollapalooza starts TOMORROW online! https://www.engadget.com/lollapalooza-2020-online-festival-194815927.htm...
--Damn I didn’t think this shit was real,--♂️It sounded so crazy @theestallion i’m glad your feeling better and i hope you can accept my apology. I posted a meme that was floating around. I wouldn’t have done that if i knew you was really hurt sorry. ----♂️
50 Cent/Megan Thee Stallion story: https://www.tmz.com/2020/07/28/50-cent-apologizes-megan-thee-stallion-mo...
The Ellen Show story: https://www.click2houston.com/entertainment/2020/07/29/the-ellen-degener...
DOCTOR STRANGE visits Comic Book Store: https://www.tmz.com/2020/07/28/benedict-cumberbatch-comic-store-pop-in-d...