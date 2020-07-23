Daily Dirt 7-23-20
folklore will have 16 songs on the standard edition, but the physical deluxe editions will include a bonus track called “the lakes.” Because this is my 8th studio album, I made 8 deluxe CD editions and 8 deluxe vinyl editions that are available for one week-- Each deluxe edition has unique covers, photos, and artwork. Available exclusively at taylorswift.com
Change of plans: From now on you can find us at @marthastewart48’s pool with a Martha-rita in hand. -- #regram via @marthastewart48 . Pomegranate Martha-ritas - serves 4 large drinks 2 cups freshly squeezed lime juice 2 cups tequila blanco 1/2 cup triple sec 1/2 cup pomegranate concentrate Add ice cubes and blend! . -- Watch Martha make the recipe on our IGTV tab
When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his “little partner” - something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner. @maxehrich - I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!! ----❤️---- Ps. THANK YOU @angelokritikos FOR HIDING BEHIND ROCKS AND CAPTURING THE ENTIRE THING!!! I love you boo!!!