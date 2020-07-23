Daily Dirt 7-23-20

folklore will have 16 songs on the standard edition, but the physical deluxe editions will include a bonus track called “the lakes.” Because this is my 8th studio album, I made 8 deluxe CD editions and 8 deluxe vinyl editions that are available for one week-- Each deluxe edition has unique covers, photos, and artwork. Available exclusively at taylorswift.com

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jul 23, 2020 at 5:03am PDT