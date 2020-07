Daily Dirt 7-21-20

https://www.indiewire.com/2020/07/harry-potter-films-leaving-hbo-max-123...

https://www.geo.tv/latest/299049-kim-kardashian-reacts-to-kanye-wests-sh...

https://www.capitalfm.com/artists/nicki-minaj/tom-holland-father-pregnan...

#KanyeWest had quite a bit to say on Twitter tonight...----