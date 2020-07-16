Daliy Dirt 7-16-20

July 16, 2020
Aneesh - HS
Aneesh
Daily Dirt Aneesh
Categories: 
The Morning Mess

I was never arrested. This whole experience was an eye opener and a blessing in disguise. I hate that it took this experience for me to learn how to protect my energy.

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on

Nick Cannon Apology: https://www.tmz.com/2020/07/15/nick-cannon-apology-jewish-anti-semitism-...

FREE MONEY FROM CELEBS? Not exactly: https://live1015phoenix.radio.com/articles/radiocom/hackers-hijack-high-...

Tags: 
Nick Cannon
Elon Musk
Barack Obama
John Legend
Megan Thee Stallion