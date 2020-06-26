Daily Dirt 6-26-20

.@Hulu has released the first teaser for the #HandmaidsTale Season 4, coming 2021. pic.twitter.com/Yzg06wFU1k — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 24, 2020

https://variety.com/2020/film/news/jojo-siwa-movie-bounce-1234648761/

https://hollywoodlife.com/2020/06/25/j-balvin-shakira-diss-black-eyed-peas-interview-reaction/

https://www.complex.com/style/2020/06/kanye-west-teases-yeezy-gap-collaboration