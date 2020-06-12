Daily Dirt 6-12-20

June 12, 2020
https://www.tmz.com/2020/06/11/kelly-clarkson-files-for-divorce-brandon-...

https://thatgrapejuice.net/2020/06/petition-keep-beyonce-from-black-pant...

Truly honored to give you something to keep with you my friend. ----Repost from @vanessabryant • I wanted my boo boo’s @kobebryant sweet message transferred on me. ❤️@nikkohurtado came through for me. Thank you! #inked #messagetransfer #BooBoo #throwback #tattooinmyhallway

A post shared by Nikko Hurtado (@nikkohurtado) on

 

