Daily Dirt 6-10-20
HU Staff: Kecia Gayle @kecia.kae An image showing Kendall Jenner protesting with a Black Lives Matter sign made its rounds on social media and caused a whole lot of commotion. ______________________________________________________________ Jenner faced backlash after people realized the picture had actually been photoshopped. Those who came across the original pic immediately pointed out that Jenner’s shadow didn’t show her holding up a poster. While many assumed Kendall posted the photoshop pic herself, others knew she wouldn’t make such a move. ______________________________________________________________ However, the supermodel still spoke out to defend herself and make it clear that she did not post the edited snap. She wrote on Twitter: “this is photoshopped by someone. i DID NOT post this.” ______________________________________________________________ Read more at hollywoodunlocked.com --: Photo Credit: Twitter ______________________________________________________________ If you have a tip or suggestion, or want to talk to us about this story, Text the word “TIP” to 1-310-388-6463!
