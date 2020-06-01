Daily Dirt 6-1-20 (NSFW Language)

WHO ARE YOU PROTECTING?? pic.twitter.com/Pc306OCiKO

I Can’t Breathe... Again! Gaht Damn!! I can’t breathe! Our voices have been quarantined Covid 19-60s to 1619. Jamestown choked me, sold me, shackles hold me tightly, by my neck and I can’t breathe... Again. 2020 ain’t no fucking vision , on your Tell-Lie-Vision, of why I’m living as a prejudged Villain! CNN , FOX news commentating and debating, while I can’t fucking breathe... Again!!! How many times I gotta say this! I’m Taking the gloves off Beacuse Racism is the main deadliness that’s contagious! I just got diagnosed and received a degree in criminology but fuck your education. I don’t want to learn shit from a nation that’s racist. Definition of Policing. Overseeing property, I can’t understand how the white man never understood how to handle the Hue man properly. The honorable Elijah Muhammad and the Noble Drew Ali spoke Constantly, consciously and cautiously about this ungodly prophecy and you still worried about your profits see! Amazon Deliveries, Hand outs! Hands up don’t shoot, but now you’re knees on my neck stopping me, from occupying oxygen that God obviously brought for me, for I am his offspring, his true seed, muthafucka get off of me!!! Please!! I cant breathe!!! Please somebody call the police on the police!! Cuz I can’t breathe ....Again! And Everything Hurts! Your words! Your knees! Your nerve! Your white wife who had the nerve, to say she was frightened by black life, while my face is on the fucking curb! I ain’t scared of no fucking virus, this mask is for a riot. I can’t breathe, and the media telling me to keep quiet. Suffocating me into silence!! The devils greatest trick, convincing the world that we were the ones who were violent. Naw they the ones deficient, insufficient comprehension of their barbaric existence. Y’all worried about this pandemic when our grandparents still trying to recover from when you gave them Syphilis! Because in our blood, We scared of the white cells. Attacking our immunity. The system. Defective. Infected. So Who has the disease you or me? Because I’m at a dis ease, dis advantage, dismantled, disability, of your white ..#ICANTBREATHE #AGAIN #GEORGEFLOYD #JUSTICEFORFLOYD #NCREDIBLE #THEICANTBREATHEACT ✊--