https://www.tmz.com/2020/05/14/tekashi-6ix9ine-rejected-money-la-charity...

https://www.billboard.com/articles/columns/pop/9377080/ariana-grande-doj...

https://pagesix.com/2020/05/13/mary-kate-olsen-olivier-sarkozy-are-getti...

The Federal Minimum Wage is still $7.25 an hour.



The system is rigged by people like Jeff Bezos for people like Jeff Bezos.https://t.co/MIPy4KMymc