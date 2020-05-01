Daily Dirt 5-1-20

but yes …. I burnt it down --. I walked past the door to the gym and flames -------- BOOM !!!!!! By the Grace of God the alarm -- went off after that and yippy hoorah nobody got hurt ----. Unfortunately now I have only two pieces of equipment left lol and a one-sided mirror gym ------ !!!!! But it could be much worse so I’m grateful. Pssss I like working out better outside anyways ---------- !!!!

