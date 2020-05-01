Daily Dirt 5-1-20

May 1, 2020
Aneesh - HS
Aneesh
Daily Dirt Aneesh
Categories: 
The Morning Mess

but yes …. I burnt it down --. I walked past the door to the gym and flames -------- BOOM !!!!!! By the Grace of God the alarm -- went off after that and yippy hoorah nobody got hurt ----. Unfortunately now I have only two pieces of equipment left lol and a one-sided mirror gym ------ !!!!! But it could be much worse so I’m grateful. Pssss I like working out better outside anyways ---------- !!!!

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

http://www.justjared.com/2020/04/30/yolanda-hadid-confirms-gigi-hadids-p...

https://www.tmz.com/2020/04/29/tekashi-6ix9ine-green-light-shoot-music-v...

Tags: 
Megan Thee Stallion
Beyonce
Britney Spears
Gigi Hadid
Zayn Malik
tekashi69