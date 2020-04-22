Daily Dirt 4-22-20

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94 _____________________________________ #TSRIssaBattle: It seems like it has been a long time coming, but tonight #Babyface and #TeddyRiley faced off in a rematch and gave us the battle we’ve all been waiting on. Both legends pulled out all of their classics to prove why they are the legends we know and love today. _____________________________________ There were still some technical difficulties this time around, but that didn’t stop them as they played hit after hit. The battle attracted so many big names as well. Including Michelle Obama, Mariah Carey, Toni Braxton, Janet Jackson, and many others. _____________________________________ Swipe through for a quick recap of the battle, and comment below and tell us, who do you think took the win?

