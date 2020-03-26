Daily Dirt 3-26-20

Rihanna and Drake interacting in the comments of DJ Spade’s Instagram live. -- pic.twitter.com/Bi0EhyhPBr

https://hollywoodlife.com/2020/03/25/peter-weber-kelley-flanagan-dating-...

https://www.complex.com/music/2020/03/dr-dre-the-chronic-archived-by-lib...

Taylor Swift gave $3,000 to a fan who posted on Tumblr about their financial struggles amid the Coronavirus crisis. -- pic.twitter.com/1tOIkvjfu3