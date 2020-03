Daily Dirt 3-25-20

Ariana Grande's Quarantine BF: https://www.tmz.com/2020/03/25/ariana-grande-new-man-quarantine-buddy-da...

Cardi B's Instagram about COVID-19: https://www.instagram.com/p/B-IpR_DgoTx/

Idris Elba's NSFW Response:

Oops! Idris Elba Clap Back To Cardi B saying That Celebrity’s Get Paid To Say they have the coronavirus. #idriselba #iamcardib #clapback #thoughts #queen_music08 pic.twitter.com/3beKS7drn5