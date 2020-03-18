Daily Dirt 3-18-20

March 18, 2020
Aneesh - HS
Aneesh
Daily Dirt Aneesh
Categories: 
The Morning Mess

Kevin Durant: https://www.tmz.com/2020/03/17/brooklyn-nets-four-players-test-positive-...

NSFW video clip of Miley Cyrus & Demi Lovato talking about their "relations": https://twitter.com/godneysbjs/status/1239992896742289409

AMANDA BYNES IS PREGNANT: https://www.tmz.com/2020/03/17/amanda-bynes-pregnant-baby-expecting-boyf...

Tags: 
Amanda Bynes
Kevin Durant
Drake
Vanessa Hudgens