Daily Dirt 12-8-20
December 8, 2020
Christopher Nolan rips HBO Max as "worst streaming service," denounces Warner Bros.' plan https://t.co/bFMnlCOcGO pic.twitter.com/xhtAQV27r3— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 8, 2020
The Fall-Out from #HBOMaxGate:— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) December 8, 2020
- Christopher Nolan slams WB, calls HBO Max “worst streaming service”
- Denis Villeneuve, James Gunn, Jon M. Chu, Dune cast were “blindsided” and are “upset”
- Legendary Pictures, others exploring legal options
- Guilds exploring possible WB boycott pic.twitter.com/Yird5Zla8K