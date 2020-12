Daily Dirt 12-7-20

UPDATE: Netflix says it has no plans - and sees no need - to add a disclaimer to #TheCrown : “...we have every confidence our members understand it's a work of fiction...” https://t.co/Rj3efGKKE1

I AM FILLED WITH PRAISE RIGHT NOW I JUST HEARD MY BROTHER JEREMIH’S VOICE ON THE PHONE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN ALMOST A MONTH HE WILL BE OUT THE HOSPITAL TOMORROW WE GIVE ALL GLORY TO THE FATHER IN JESUS NAME pic.twitter.com/gFXbzeQhkg