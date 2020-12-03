Daily Dirt 12-3-20

TikToker has an INVADER: https://www.tmz.com/2020/12/02/tik-tok-films-moment-man-breaks-into-home...

Review: Selena isn't here to tell her story. And Netflix's new series fails to give her a voice https://t.co/0Vuz5STV9c

This piece has been sitting on my chest for years. After watching 'Selena: The Series' I had to interrogate if another blander version of this story was necessary, and how Hollywood, the Quintanillas, and even Latinx media has fueled Selena's exploitation.https://t.co/3KKR8CD83Z