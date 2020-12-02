Daily Dirt 12-2-20
December 2, 2020
“The Oscars in-person telecast will happen,” says a rep from the Academy and ABC https://t.co/08dvphU2xb— Variety (@Variety) December 2, 2020
We've created a tip sheet for journalists who are writing about Elliot Page today. https://t.co/YaqZwymf0q— GLAAD (@glaad) December 1, 2020
.@BarackObama admits he made a mistake by never giving @DollyParton the Presidential Medal of Freedom. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/QyCX0KPu5l— A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) December 1, 2020
Malik Beasley's Wife 'Blindsided' By Photo of NBA Star with Larsa Pippenhttps://t.co/qJ3HXwjhWd— TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) December 1, 2020