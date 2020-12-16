Daily Dirt 12-16-20

December 16, 2020
The Morning Mess

Is this picture proof of Tristan Thompson cheating on Khloe... again? https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9055835/Tristan-Thompson-spotte...

How first people who got COVID vaccine really feel: https://www.tmz.com/2020/12/16/medical-professionals-getting-first-vacci...

Top 20 shows of 2020: https://www.polygon.com/tv/22172910/best-tv-shows-of-2020

