Daily Dirt 12-10-20
December 10, 2020
'iCarly' reboot scores series pickup at Paramount+ https://t.co/E3MMaPFNgI pic.twitter.com/qN20uWKeBY— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 9, 2020
Post Malone has gifted every student at his former high school in Texas with a pair each of his signature custom Crocs. https://t.co/jvOwPwBCqv— Complex (@Complex) December 9, 2020
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino has only finished 18 of the 500 community service hours he was ordered to do after he left prison, a report sayshttps://t.co/2N7hzogEAZ— SNYDE (sorry, not sorry celebrity news) (@snydenydn) December 9, 2020
Why Tiffany Haddish Turned Down Hosting the Grammys Pre-Telecast (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/PRnEurcPbg— Variety (@Variety) December 10, 2020