Daily Dirt 12-1-20

Saved by the Bell, that's disgusting. Selena almost lost her life, jokes about her kidney transplant is NOT FUNNY. Respect Selena Gomez. pic.twitter.com/c8AZbsU1m0 — Selena Charts (@selenachartsbr) November 28, 2020

“does selena gomez even have a kidney?” are you serious? this is so disgusting. the girl went through a life threatening surgery. in no way is this funny. @peacockTV

RESPECT SELENA GOMEZ pic.twitter.com/ufY7wKmb6C — ame (@corneliasrare) November 28, 2020

12kids and 25 adults over the https://t.co/jROX5NQF2p was lit !! — iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 29, 2020

Sorry my bad wasn’t trying to make nobody feel bad.I just had my family in my home for the first time and it felt so good & uplifted me .I spent soo much money getting every1 tested but it felt worth it.I wasnt trying to offend no1. https://t.co/gjGo1JAvnY — iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 29, 2020

People be trying tooo hard to be offended.I wonder how they survive the real world -- — iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 29, 2020

Rihanna dating A$AP Rocky!? https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-9003977/Rihanna-AP-Rocky-c...

Everything coming and leaving Netflix this month: https://time.com/5916354/new-netflix-december-2020/