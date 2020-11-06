Daily Dirt 11-6-20

UPDATE: The pursuit suspect was taken into custody after running into a light pole in the San Fernando Valley https://t.co/gv3CmVqNxm pic.twitter.com/xmih627EM9 — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) November 5, 2020

The Mandalorian Season 3 and Spin-Off In the Works?! https://deadline.com/2020/11/the-mandalorian-season-3-production-start-d...