Daily Dirt 11-5-20

Last night, Republican candidate David Andahl won a seat as state representative in North Dakota's District 8. There's just one problem: Andahl died of COVID-19 in early October. He was 55 years old. pic.twitter.com/V1gTZlKHM3 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) November 4, 2020

CONCESSION: Kanye West got 60,000 votes in 12 states, but conceded his presidential race early this morning with a look toward 2024. https://t.co/3Y7lQhfvh5 pic.twitter.com/HgX9B0eA5I — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) November 4, 2020