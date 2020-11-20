Daily Dirt 11-20-20
November 20, 2020
Claudia Conway is trying out for American Idol with Katy Perry in new videos. -- pic.twitter.com/lr5kJwvzxY— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 16, 2020
Jay-Z invests in start-up...------https://t.co/VAKcmRCMg2— Complex (@Complex) November 19, 2020
Your Dress is paid for now-- I don’t know you but I saw you said the dress of your dreams & figured I would help when I saw you post ya cash app--May Blessings pour on your Beautiful Wedding Day with your Future husband----------— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) November 18, 2020