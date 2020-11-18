Daily Dirt 11-18-20
November 18, 2020
Michael B. Jordan Is PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive 2020: 'The Women in My Family Are Proud of This One' https://t.co/RcwUKqAUYn (@michaelb4jordan) pic.twitter.com/SEAZTl13xs— People (@people) November 18, 2020
The Lord/Universe works in mysterious ways, Amen! #ThisIsUs See y’all in 2021! ✌-- #HereBeforeYouKnowIt— Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) November 18, 2020
What do you mean #ThisIsUs returns Jan. 5?? It just returned. I need more Pearson family!! @NBCThisisUs— Alex Keown (@alexkeown) November 18, 2020
Folks, It's Happening: 74-Year Old Dolly Parton Will Allegedly Grace The Cover Of Playboy Magazine This January https://t.co/Wtciiu8JJX pic.twitter.com/byzrX2U6pK— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 17, 2020