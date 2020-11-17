Daily Dirt 11-17-20
November 17, 2020
Jack Black WYLIN. ------ pic.twitter.com/cdXfjMrgQ7— Complex (@Complex) November 16, 2020
NEW: Dillon Passage, the husband of “Tiger King” was arrested by police in Manor outside Austin Sunday on DWI charge and a warrant for resisting arrest. Police released this dash camera footage: pic.twitter.com/7h5ZnFEjv6— Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) November 16, 2020
#MONSTER Nov 20th @shawnmendeshttps://t.co/ktnSUnmHNs pic.twitter.com/Dph6OImltR— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) November 16, 2020