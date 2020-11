Daily Dirt 11-11-20

Thoreen Vivian Lee, one of Jamie's attorneys, said Ingham's claims are hearsay and Jamie has been "doing his job" as co-conservator with "due diligence." Lee also alleged Ingham is preventing Britney from speaking to her father.

Hey Instagram....only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert