Daily Dirt 11-10-20

20 years ago my buddy Bill Gates and I debuted the very first ever @Xbox console to the world. Now two decades later, I’m partnering up with @Microsoft once again to launch their brand new XBOX Series X to the world. BUT the best part about this partnership is I have the absolute privilege to deliver ONE OF A KIND “ROCK XBOX Series X” consoles to 20 different children’s hospitals that will eventually reach over 50,000 KIDS!!!! ------ These kids are battling through their illnesses with incredible bravery and I’m thrilled @microsoft, @gamersoutreach and myself can provide some joy and smiles. You kids show me and the world, what real strength means. Stay strong & Keep smilin’ -DJ ------ ...and stuff like this will always be the best part of my fame.

