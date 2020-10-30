Daily Dirt 10-30-20 (for real this time)

October 30, 2020
Aneesh - HS
Aneesh
Daily Dirt Aneesh
Categories: 
The Morning Mess

We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC. Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio.

A post shared by Meals on Wheels America (@mealsonwheelsamerica) on

Judge Judy NEW show in the works: https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/judge-judy-sheindlin-new-courtroom...

#LilWayne reveals he had a productive meeting with #Trump

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

Tags: 
Lil Wayne
Kim Kardashian
Kanye West
judge judy