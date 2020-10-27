Daily Dirt 10-27-20

We ain’t playin’ tiddlywinks and we ain’t reciting nursery rhymes - it’s called the #ironparadise for a reason and things get extremely intense. Threw around my 50lb chains ⛓ for a drop set - I got lumped up and need stitches ---- Taste your blood, keep training and stitch up later - rules of the house. And I can confirm my blood tastes like Teremana, calluses and BlaMoan (black and samoan) Hot Sauce---------- Have a productive week, my friends - keep it light and a lil’ fun, but get after it like a MF. #teamchaingang #blamoanhotsauce

