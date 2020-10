Daily DIrt 10-21-20

Chris Pratt is CANCELLED? https://www.deseret.com/indepth/2020/10/19/21523754/chris-pratt-avengers...

Miley Cyrus dog got electrocuted!? https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/miley-cyrus-little-dog-electrocute...

J✨is for @justinbieber and beleza ‘beauty in Portuguese’ It was PLEASURE for your trust on this meaningful piece @haileybieber -- ✨----✨-- #haileybieber #justinbieber #mrktattoo