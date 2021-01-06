Daily Dirt 1-6-21
January 6, 2021
not the weeknd giving very much handsome squidward in the save your tears mv pic.twitter.com/hVri3HQmqn— nikita (@nikitayeahh) January 5, 2021
After thoughtful conversations with health experts, our host and artists scheduled to appear, we are rescheduling the 63rd #GRAMMYs to be broadcast Sunday, March 14, 2021.— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 5, 2021
More details: https://t.co/JyrHZ7JpQi pic.twitter.com/MoZLLoEEgx
After more than eight years together, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are going their separate ways. Everything we know—including why she hasn't officially filed for divorce yet—here: https://t.co/DIh9n6gc0N pic.twitter.com/Zrqlbap5kE— E! News (@enews) January 6, 2021