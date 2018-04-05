90's Fashion Trends Making a Comeback this Spring
By: Kelly Meyers
Oh, the 1990's were an interesting time for fashion! I remember rocking the alterna-chick look with Dr. Martin boots, chokers, and flowery boho dresses. Spring hasn't arrived across the country just yet, but we're learning a lot about what fashion trends will be cool when the temperatures begin to rise.
If you were super trendy in the 90's, hopefully you packed away some of your clothes and accessories because the 90's are making a fashion comeback! If you think of the 90's hit movie Clueless and some of the looks Cher Horowitz and her clique wore, you will be right on trend.
Clueless Shirt, As If, Cher Clueless, Clueless Movie, Clueless T-Shirt, Clueless Tshirt, Clueless Quote, Clueless Quotes, Clueless Fashion, by 25VintagePlace #etsypreneur #etsy #etsyshop #momboss #mompreneur pic.twitter.com/ESWUfHiXxz— AdnagaMagandA (@adnagam) February 1, 2018
So what items do you need to have to be 90's retro cool this Spring?
1. Claw Clips/Banana clips:
This just in - the claw clip is back. Redken Global Creative Director @guidopalau placed sleek ponytails in silver clips at Alexander Wang as a nod to the 80s. Guido used Satinwear 04 to blowdry the hair, smoothed hair back with Mess Around 10, and set styles with Forceful 23. #RedkenReady
A post shared by Redken (@redken) on
2. Layered tank tops over long and short sleeve shirts:
tank tops over t-shirts: annoying. why can't u just pick one shirt to wear. you end up having to do more laundry. pic.twitter.com/wSFXyQbVbZ— gianna (@giannanailea) August 26, 2017
3. Super thick headbands:
Are Thick '80s Headbands Back? https://t.co/GQ4hB7qonk pic.twitter.com/SRJci8oFL2— maneaddicts (@maneaddicts_) February 14, 2018
The 1990's weren't a horrible time for fashion so I am okay with these trends coming back. Now the 1980's on the otherhand, please no!