Win VIP Tickets to Street Eats Food Truck Festival!

LIVE 101.5 HAS YOUR CHANCE TO WIN VIP TICKETS TO STREET EATS!

Catch dirty donut eating competitions, live music, cooking classes, and food trucks for days out at Salt River Fields! Over 55 food trucks will sell food from around the globe, with EVERY menu including a $2 sample. Once inside the festival, you can use cash or credit cards at most bars and food trucks to load up on more! The event will include live bands, lawn games, eating contests, local vendor marketplace, kid’s zone, cooking classes, and more. It’s all happening February 10-11, 2018, so get your belly ready now!

Sure, you could hit up a food truck round up any night of the week, but none offer the entertainment, sheer variety of trucks, and fun, full weekend festival atmosphere of Street Eats!

To get more info about the show, CLICK HERE!

ENTER TO WIN below from LIVE 101.5! Keep it on Live 101.5 for more chances to win!