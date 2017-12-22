WIN VIP DECADENCE TICKETS

It’s almost New Year’s Eve, and Decadence is going to be the place to be! With huge names like Zedd, Steve Aoki, Armin van Buuren, and tons more, you’re not going to want to miss this show. Check out below how to win VIP tickets!

WHAT YOU COULD WIN:

Two (2) VIP tickets to Decadence NYE at Rawhide Western Town on December 30 & 31, 2017.

HOW TO WIN:

Listen to Live 101.5 all this weekend until Sunday night for your Keywords!

When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 21015 for your chance to win!

for your chance to win! Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “21015″ AND the keyword below.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!