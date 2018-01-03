WIN VIP BIRDS NEST TICKETS

LIVE 101.5 HAS YOUR CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS TO BIRDS NEST AT THE WASTE MANAGEMENT PHOENIX OPEN!

For four nights every year, the hottest nightclub in Scottsdale is located inside a tent erected in north Scottsdale… It is, of course, the Coors Light Birds Nest! With great music, beautiful patrons and enthusiastic partying, the Coors Light Birds Nest has earned near legendary status on the PGA TOUR. It offers a show all its own and is totally unlike anything else associated with professional golf.

This year, we’ve got OneRepublic headlining Friday, and your friends here at LIVE 101.5 want to hook you up with VIP tickets to the show! Plus, Greenskeeper badges for the entire week of the Waste Management Open!

WHAT YOU COULD WIN:

Two (2) VIP tickets to see OneRepublic at Birds Nest on Friday, Feb 2, 2018

Two (2) meet and greet passes for OneRepublic

Two (2) Greenskeeper badges good thought Monday-Sunday

HOW TO WIN:

Listen to Live 101.5 all this weekend until Sunday night for your Keywords!

When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 21015 for your chance to win!

for your chance to win! Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “21015″ AND the keyword below.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!