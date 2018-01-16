Win Tickets to Justin Timberlake!

Justin Timberlake is hitting the road on tour again! He recently announced his 27-city Man of the Woods North American tour, named after his upcoming studio album, which is set to release on February 2. His first track from the album, “Filthy,” already released, and we can’t get enough of it!

Your friends here at Live 101.5 are hooking you up with tickets to the show when it rolls through Phoenix in May!

For more info about JT’s tour, click here!

Contest Date Range: January 16, 2018 6:00 am MST – April 29, 2018 11:59pm MST

Contest Rules: For the Justin Timberlake Online 2018 contest, enter between 6:00 am MST on January 16, 2017 and 11:59 pm MST on April 29, 2018 by clicking the appropriate contest entry link at http://live1015phoenix.radio.com/category/contests/ and completing the online entry form. One entry per person, per day during contest period. At approximately 9:00 a.m. MST on April 30, 2018, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win two (2) tickets to Justin Timberlake at Talking Stick Resort Arena (201 E Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85004) on May 2, 2018. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Live Nation. Total prize value $350. Otherwise, KALV FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.