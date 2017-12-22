WIN TICKETS TO J-LO IN VEGAS

Global superstar Jennifer Lopez has announced final shows of her critically-acclaimed headlining residency, “JENNIFER LOPEZ: ALL I HAVE.”! Your friends here at LIVE 101.5 want to hook you up with tickets to see on of these shows! Check out below how to win!

WHAT YOU COULD WIN:

Two (2) tickets to see Jennifer Lopez at AXIS at Planet Hollywood in Vegas

A two-night hotel stay at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

HOW TO WIN:

Listen to Live 101.5 all this week until Friday night for your Keywords!

When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 21015 for your chance to win!

for your chance to win! Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “21015″ AND the keyword below.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!

You must be 21 years of age or older to enter. Please see the Official Contest Rules for all details.

https://vibes-amoe.herokuapp.com