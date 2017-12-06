WIN TAYLOR SWIFT TICKETS

Are you ready for it? When Taylor Swift’s sixth album Reputation was released, it sold 700,000 on its first day. Now she’s on her Reputation tour, and it’s swinging through University of Phoenix Stadium in May! Your friends here at Live 101.5 want to hook you up with tickets to the show!

WHAT YOU CAN WIN



Two (2) tickets to Taylor Swift at University of Phoenix Stadium on May 8, 2018

HOW TO WIN:

Listen to Live 101.5 this weekend until Sunday night for your Keywords!

When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 21015 for your chance to win!

for your chance to win! Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “21015″ AND the keyword below.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!