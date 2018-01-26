WIN KEVIN HART TICKETS

LIVE 101.5 HAS YOUR CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS TO KEVIN HART!

It’s going to be a happy new year for Kevin Hart fans when The Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour will feature new material from the comedy superstar! Kevin comes to Phoenix on Sunday, July 1st at Talking Stick Resort Arena and you don’t want to miss him. Your friends here at LIVE 101.5 have your shot to win tickets!

WHAT YOU COULD WIN:

Two (2) tickets to Kevin Hart at Talking Stick Resort Arena on July 1, 2018

HOW TO WIN:

Listen to Live 101.5 all this week until Friday night for your Keywords!

When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 21015 for your chance to win!

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting! You must be 18 years of age or older to enter.

Contest Date Range: January 29, 2018 6:00am MST – February 2, 2018 6:00pm MST

Contest Date Range: January 29, 2018 6:00am MST – February 2, 2018 6:00pm MST

At approximately 9:00 a.m. MST on Monday, Feb, 5 2018, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win two (2) tickets to Kevin Hart on July 1, 2018 at Talking Stick Resort Arena (201 E Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85004). Total prize value $200.