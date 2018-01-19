WIN KENDRICK LAMAR TICKETS

LIVE 101.5 HAS YOUR CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS TO SEE KENDRICK LAMAR!

Kendrick Lamar just announced a massive TDE tour! Kendrick, Schoolboy Q, SZA, and more of the TDE Crew will be at Ak-Chin Pavilion in May, and we want to hook you up with tickets! Check out below how to win.

WHAT YOU COULD WIN:

Two (2) tickets to The Championship Tour at Ak-Chin Pavilion on May 14, 2018

HOW TO WIN:

Listen to Live 101.5 all this week until Friday night for your Keywords!

When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 21015 for your chance to win!

for your chance to win! Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “21015″ AND the keyword below.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting! You must be 18 years of age or older to enter.