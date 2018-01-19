WIN KENDRICK LAMAR TICKETS

LIVE 101.5 HAS YOUR CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS TO SEE KENDRICK LAMAR!
Kendrick Lamar just announced a massive TDE tour! Kendrick, Schoolboy Q, SZA, and more of the TDE Crew will be at Ak-Chin Pavilion in May, and we want to hook you up with tickets! Check out below how to win.
WHAT YOU COULD WIN:
- Two (2) tickets to The Championship Tour at Ak-Chin Pavilion on May 14, 2018
HOW TO WIN:
- Listen to Live 101.5 all this week until Friday night for your Keywords!
- When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 21015 for your chance to win!
- Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “21015″ AND the keyword below.
*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting! You must be 18 years of age or older to enter.